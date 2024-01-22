WATCH: Bizarre food experiment of “Orea Bhajia” leaves internet horrified

In today’s time, people do not let go of any piece of creativity that they have in mind. Be it about experimenting with fashion, looks, or food; these attempts never fail to amuse us. Needless to say, many of these videos go viral on the internet in no time.

In a recent video that has gone viral, a bizarre food experiment has caught the attention of the internet. It is a creative twist to something as lovable as “Bhajias” to Indian people. The dish continues to go viral by the name of “Oreo Bhajia.” Disastrous as the name sounds, the making of the dish is sure to give you goosebumps. If you are an Indian, then you sure know the magic of bhajias made with onion, vegetables, chicken, or even fish. After which, how does “Oreo Bhajia” feel to your ears?

In the video that has gone viral, we can see Oreo biscuits being dipped into a batter of maida before it is dipped into oil and fried to crisp. This is the latest recipe to the list of creative bhajias after “Parle-G,” “Pakoda Pastry,” and even “Pani Puri pakode.”

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the handle “@flavours_of.ahmedabad.” Since getting shared a few weeks back, the video has been doing rounds on social media platforms. Since getting shared, the video has garnered about 750k views, likes, and multiple sarcastic comments.

Take a look at the video here: