WATCH: 3 dolphins saved by fishermen in Tamil Nadu, IAS officer extends thanks

In a recent incident, a group of brave fishermen saved three dolphins in Tamil Nadu. This prompt action came after the three dolphins were entangled in a fishing net.

It is noteworthy mentioning that IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to extend a token of thanks to the fishermen who saved the three dolphins.

The incident took place at Kakaladi in Tamil Nadu’s Ramnathapuram district.

In the video that has been doing rounds on the internet, some fishermen can be seen carefully working to free the creatures from the net. Within a short span of time, the dolphins were saved and pushed back into the sea.

Notably, the fishermen also had assistance from officials of the forest staff.

IAS Supriya Sahu wholeheartedly praised the efforts shown by the fishermen and the forest officers. She also made an announcement stating that the people involved in this rescue act will be honored.

Sharing the video on her official X handle, she wrote, “Local fishermen and Tamil Nadu Foresters safely rescued and released 3 Dolphins accidently caught in fishing nets at Kakaladi in the Ramnathapuram District. Kudos to them. They will be honoured by the District Administration.”

Take a look at the video here:

Since getting shared on Monday, the video has garnered massive attention online. It has already surpassed over 81k views. The video of the dolphins being saved by the fishermen has also fetched numerous re-shares.

Needless to say, netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their views on the incident.

Some of the comments on the video included: “What a great job by our fishermen to rescue these beautiful dolphins back to the sea,” “Great job to the local fishermen and Tamil Nadu Foresters for rescuing and releasing the dolphins!” “This video will spread awareness to everyone fishing to rescue beautiful Dolphins,” and “Yes, they have done a wonderful job by saving the Dolphins.”