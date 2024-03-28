Warthog didn’t see the Lion behind it, watch what happened next

Warthog didn’t see the Lion that was behind it. In a recent video shared to Instagram today only, we saw that a poor warthog didn’t see the lion. But it probably had to face the music for this negligence.

As we can see in the video a warthog is going in its own way without noticing here and there. However, though it was moving inside the bushes, a lion was also present in a few meters.

The lion probably had set a trap, as it had hidden itself in the bushes. However, the moment the king of the jungle notices the warthog, he jumps and gallops to chase the warthog.

Though, in the short video we don’t see the consequence when the lion reached near the warthog, from the speed with which it moved it can be guessed that it might have hunted the poor animal.

The incident was reportedly took place yesterday afternoon in the North of Satara.

The said video was shared by user latestkruger to Instagram four hours ago and so far it has already garnered 1374 likes. The caption of the post reads, “Poor warthog didn’t see the Lion behind it. Seen yesterday afternoon just north of Satara.” Besides the post earned a number of interesting comments in most of which netizens wanted to know what happened next.

“What Next??” asked a user.

“Did he catch?”, another user commented.

Yet another user quipped, “The lion needs more practice.”

“Lol he’s too far, warthogs take off way too quick,” a user commented.

“That’s just Simba and Pumbaa playing,” commented another user.

Watch the video here: