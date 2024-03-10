Train turns battlefield as passengers argue over seat, Watch viral video

Facing issues with train seats is quite common due to the higher number of passengers as compared to the number of seats. Very often these seat disputes turn into a heated argument. In a similar instance, a video of a heated argument between a man and two women on a train over a seat is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by @gharkekalesh. In the clip, a woman is seen gripping the man’s collar tightly as they exchange heated words. As the heated argument continues, another woman joins in, increasing the tension. As per the caption added to the viral video, the incident occurred on a Dehra-Gorakhpur train.

“Kalesh b/w a Mother-Daughter Duo and a Man inside Dehradun to Gorakhpur train over Seat issues on Women’s Day,” the caption read. After the video was posted on X, it has garnered over 5 lakh views, while nearly three thousand X users have liked the clip.

The video has received a lot of comments. One user commented, “Half of the problem will be solved if general coach of train is turned into a chair sitting coach.” Meanwhile, another person asked, “Aise collar nahi pakadna chahiye (One shouldn’t grab someone by the collar).”

Reacting to the video, a third person wrote, “I love these types of Kalesh.” Another user commented, “wow, seat ke liye mara mari north indian trains main, ab yehi south india waale dekhenge and galli bakenge Northies ko ki humara naam bhi kharb kar rahe uncivilized log.” A fifth person said, “Women now know that laws in India are in their favour no matter what actions they indulged in. This overshadows women who are law abiding.” While, another user commented, “Who gave her right to hold the shirt of man? Reverse the gender and see consequences.”