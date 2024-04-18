Viral video: Residents switch to shopping carts to navigate through flooded subway amid Dubai rains

Heavy rainfall in Dubai has triggered flood like situations in several parts of the country. This has disrupted daily lives and caused numerous problems to everyone. Travelling has proven to be the most difficult, with people not finding solutions to commute from one place to another. Amidst all the chaos, there are also people who have found innovative solutions to problems.

In a recent video that has been going viral on the internet, people can be seen navigating through a flooded subway using shopping carts amid the heavy rains in Dubai. This has also proven to be an innovative way for some people to make quick money. In the viral video, while some people can be seen walking through the flooded subway, others opt for the innovative solution at hand.

The viral video of people using shopping carts to navigate subway amid Dubai rains was shared on Instagram. The video was shared by the handle ‘@the_walking_lens.’ The video was shared along with the caption that read, “It’s raining in Dubai again. Stay safe everyone.’ Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walking Lens 📸| (@the_walking_lens_)



Since getting shared on Instagram a couple of days back, the viral video of a situation amid Dubai rains has got over 48 million views. The clip has also fetched above 536k likes and over 5000 comments.

Some of the comments on the viral video read: “Finally riding on a cart coming to true after many years adulating,” “Uber should launch a boat taxi service,” and “Habibi ! come to Dubai,” among others.