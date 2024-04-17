Viral video: Zomato delivery agent riding Rs 2.4 lakh priced Harley-Davidson bike surprises internet

Viral videos of Zomato delivery agents are quite common on social media. Meanwhile, a Zomato delivery agent has everyone’s attention on Instagram for his unconventional delivery method. The video of the Zomato delivery agent cruising through the streets on a Harley-Davidson X440, a high-end motorcycle priced at over 2.4 lakh has left internet surprised.

Shared on social media platform Instagram by user Akshay Shettigar, the video shows the Zomato delivery agent sporting an expensive helmet and gloves as he cruises through the traffic in Harley-Davidson. The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Harley Davidson pe ZOMATO Food Delivery wait for end.”

After being shared on internet, the visuals have garnered 3.5 million views, while over 90 thousand Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Harley Davidson ❌ Dahej vali bike ✅.” Another person wrote, “When you buy your dream bike on EMI.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “When vlogging flops.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “This is common in Bengaluru…I noticed delivering in Ninja…” A fifth person wrote, “Someone is done asking money from home. Respect.” Another X user said, “5,000 ka helmet, 3,400 ka gloves, 3 lakh ka bike, or Zomato delivery? Are mori maiya je ka dikh rao hai internet pe.”