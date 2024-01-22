Viral video: Netizens ROFL as man hilariously dances on “Sami Sami”

Dancing videos have become quite common now a days. The dance videos can be sometimes eye-catching while some other clips can be hilarious that netizens laugh out rolling the floor. Adding to these kinds of clips, a video of man hilariously dancing to Tollywood hit song “Sami Sami” from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer “Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1” is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @muko_desi_boy. In the clip, the man is seen dancing like he is trying to fly with the beats of the hit song “Sami Sami.” The viral video has garnered over 41.4 million views, while nearly 1.6 million Instagram users have liked the video.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, famous Instagram influencer, Kili Paul wrote, “Brother today u want to fly.” Meanwhile, another person humorously said, “Sorry guys thats my fault this bird escaped from my basement and he is unable to fly because of my some experiments”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Panchhi banoo udta phiroon mast gagan mein. Aaj main azad hoon duniya ke chaman mein.” Another person wrote, “POV: If “red bull gives you wings” was real.” A fifth person added, “Bas thodi aur koshis fir aap udne wale ho.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “The talent is god gifted. Please return it to God.”