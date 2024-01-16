Viral video: Netizens in love with four Pepa pigs dancing to Bollywood hit ‘Kala Chasma’

Now a days people wear costume of different anime and cartoon characters for entertainment purpose at parties and gatherings. By wearing these costumes, people want to entertain people present at the party. Meanwhile, a video of four people wearing costume of famous cartoon character Pepa Pigs and dancing to Bollywood hit party song ‘Kala Chasma’ from Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared at social media platform Instagram by handle @imjustbesti, in which the four pepa pigs are seen dancing on the beats of the Kala Chasma song. After the video went viral, the clip has garnered over 5.4 million views and nearly 5 lakh users have like the dance performance.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “If this isn’t performed on my bday I don’t want one.” Meanwhile, another person said, “That’s the coolest shit I’ve seen all day.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Peppa Pigs after having a glass of lassi.” Another person wrote, “THIS IS THE BEST PERFORMANCE OUT THERE.” A fifth person added, “Why tf is this the coolest shit I have seen today and how can I book them?”