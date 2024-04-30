Who invented the elevator or lift? Find out here

When we enter a tall building and need to access the upper floors, we immediately look for an elevator. But have you ever wondered who invented the elevator?

Elevator originated in the Roman Empire

The concept of an elevator dates back to the Roman Empire. Renowned Greek mathematician and physicist Archimedes came up with the concept and started building elevators by 336 BC.

The elevator made by Archimedes was nothing like the sophisticated elevators of the modern era. It was simple and had a platform to stand on without enclosing walls.

Since there was no electricity back then, these elevators were powered by manpower, animals, or water wheels. Initially, they were used to carry/ lift water for irrigation or stones for construction.

However, by 80 AD, these elevators were used by gladiators and fighting animals in the Roman Colosseum Arena.

The first passenger elevator

The first ‘modern’ passenger elevator was built for King Louis XV, which linked the king’s apartment to that of his mistress. He entered it from his balcony and the men stationed beneath moved it up and down using ropes and pulleys.

Why hydraulic-powered elevators failed

During the industrial revolution in the 1800s, hydraulic-powered elevators were quite common. However, the masses did not find these reliable as the ropes used to operate these could snap anytime, resulting in deadly accidents.

Innovation of modern-era elevators

It was not until 1852 that American industrialist Elisha Graves Otis engineered a safety brake that allowed the elevator to be suspended in the air in case the ropes broke. This was possible with the help of clamps that gripped the guide rails in case the cables broke.

This invention has made life easier for us by saving the time and energy spent climbing stairs. It is especially great for old people and people with disabilities who cannot use a staircase.