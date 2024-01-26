Viral video: Nepali girls groove to “Kukudu Kamal da” leaving netizens in love

People all over the world love Bollywood songs a lot. The music of the Bollywood songs ultimately force everyone to groove to it. Meanwhile, a video of a girl group from Nepal dancing to famous Bollywood song “Kukudu Kamal Da” from Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Student of the Year” is going viral over the internet.

The video, originally shared by Instagram handle, @thewingsofficial_. In the viral clips the girls dancing to the beats of “Kukudu Kamal da” song. The Instagram reel has garnered over 1.7 million views, while approximately 1.2 lakh users have liked the video.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “You know the makeover’s gonna be lit when these are your stylists.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Karan sir will immediately take you in soty 3.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Where TF is your salon I need an appointment asap.” Another person wrote, “all of you giving main character energy omg.” A fifth person added, “Why tf I’m getting crush on the purple hair girl.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “I dobs on all, marry me pretty ladies.”