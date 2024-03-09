SIP poster for Destination wedding goes viral, Internet reacts

Marriage ceremony has a significant importance in every person’s life. Everyone wants to make it grand and memorable forever. However, organising a wedding, specifically a destination wedding, one has to suffer a lot of challenges. It demands a lot of time, dedication, and financial commitment to ensure a flawless experience. Meanwhile, a poster of systematic investment plans (SIPs) for destination wedding is going viral over the internet.

According to reports, a Mumbai-based company is introducing SIPs for destination weddings. The poster of the SIP scheme surfaced on the microblogging platform X and subsequently circulated on Instagram. On Instagram, it has been shared by user @thesarcasticpage.

The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “We adults have a hard time saving money and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money.” Meanwhile, in the poster, one can see the investment plans ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 43,500.

After being uploaded, the post is making rolls around the internet. It has garnered over 17 thousand likes. The viral post has received a lot of comments. One user commented, “Ab Shaadi se pehle Muhurat aur Market dono track karna padega.” Meanwhile, another person asked, “Investing period and destinatons?”

Reacting to the video, a third person wrote, “Every day you will see many reasons to testify about this great company on how they changed life invest wisely.” Another user commented, “The day the assumption that NIFTY will compound at 12% CAGR for next 10 years falls off, it’s over for financial planners.” A fifth person said, “My dumbass brain misinterpreting SIP for Sip, I was ready for tea.” While, another user commented, “We adults have a hard time saving money and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money?”