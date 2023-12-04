Viral video: Couple dance on crowded railway platform, Netizens give a thumbs down

A recent video posted on Instagram by Ankit Dancer, an Indian social media influencer with over 1.7 million followers, has stirred controversy as it showcases a couple energetically dancing to a Bhojpuri song on a crowded railway platform.

The video, shared just two days ago, has rapidly gone viral, amassing over 271K likes and sparking a heated discussion among social media users. The couple’s bold dance moves set against the backdrop of a densely packed train have drawn both praise and criticism.

While some viewers applauded the couple’s energy and talent, others were quick to condemn what they see as an audacious act of public dancing. Social media users flooded the comment section with a spectrum of opinions. One impressed viewer commented, “Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me (This much confidence is all I need in life),” while another praised the dance with, “Mind-blowing dance bro.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the impromptu performance. The video has sparked a debate on the appropriateness of such public displays, with critics expressing concerns about the inconvenience caused to other commuters. One dissenting voice remarked, “While it’s a lovely dance, public spaces are meant for everyone, not just for personal performances.”