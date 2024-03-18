Viral video: 10-year-old girl’s reaction on meeting newborn sibling for the first time will definitely melt your heart, Watch

Meeting a newborn has a different feelings definitely, but when the newborn is your sibling then the feelings becomes totally different. Meanwhile, a video of a 10-year-old girl meeting her newborn sibling for the first time is going viral over the internet. The reaction is such that it will definitely melt your heart.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @i_manjarichauhan. In the video, the father of the newborn is seen taking the baby to her sibling when the girl is seen gasping with wide eyes and open arms. The girl reaches out, eager to hold her tiny sibling. The clip has been posted with a caption that rad, “Witnessing the pure joy as big sister meets her newborn sibling for the very first time, my heart is full of gratitude.”

After being posted, the visual has garnered over 3.3 million views, while, nearly one lakh users Instagram have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user said, “She will become her second mother.” Another person wrote, “Same happened with me… I can totally feel your happiness… my brother is 10 years younger than me.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “The way she extended her arms (heart emoji)” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Same happened with me too…my son was so excited when he got his little sister after 9 years.” A fifth user commented, “I can really feel you. I got the same excitement and nervousness when 1st time I saw my baby brother he’s too 12 years younger than me… he is nothing lesser than my baby.” Another Instagram user said, “Got tears to see the girl’s love for her lil sibling.”