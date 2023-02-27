Video of woman smoking ‘marijuana and cigarettes’ in train goes viral, railway reacts

Albeit strict rules for passengers on Indian Railway, people don’t shy away from being rebellious. Recently, a man traveling on the Tatanagar to Katihar expresses encountered a person who went disobedient and smoked marijuana on the train. He later posted a video of the same on the microblogging platform.

In the clip, a woman passenger can be seen smoking marijuana and cigarettes inside the train. The woman boarded the train in Asansol and spent the entire night smoking, the man tweeted.

@AshwiniVaishnaw

इन लड़कियों ने रात भर गांजा और सीक्रेट करें पिया है 😡

Yah log Asansol mein chadhi thi Tata Katihar train mein pic.twitter.com/vo5YwI3DIf — Parmanand kumar Saw (@Parmana93518260) February 27, 2023

Railway Seva replied to the tweet and requested the man to share more information on the journey.

In response to the tweet, the organization also apologized for the inconvenience and wrote, “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”

Smoking laws in Indian trains:

Smoking in trains can cost you a lot, so be careful. The Indian Railways considers taking harsh measures against passengers who are caught smoking in trains, including arresting them. According to Section 167, of the Railways Act, anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs.100.