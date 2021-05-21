A video of a monkey gorging on delicious foods at the Air India lounge in the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has gone viral on social media. The throwback video was first shared by an international flyer on March 5, 2018.

The video is once again going viral after it was shared by ViralHog, a YouTube channel. Along with the video, ViralHog also shared a statement by the original passenger who had shared the video.

The passenger said, “I was on a business trip in India, and had a layover in Delhi, so I was waiting for the next flight in the Air India lounge. I went to get some water from the fridge, and when I turned around, I was shocked to see a giant monkey sitting there helping itself to all the food. It wandered around sampling bits and pieces before finally grabbing a banana to ‘takeaway’! Presumably to check out the offerings at the other lounges (sic).”

Take a look at the video:

Video Courtesy:YouTube/ViralHog

In the video, we can see the monkey sitting on a counter and eating a dish lying there. After some time, it leaves the food and jumps onto another counter. It then takes another handful of food from the plate. It then walks towards another plate, picks up a banana, and hops on a wall to leave the lounge.

The video garnered more than 16,000 views on YouTube.