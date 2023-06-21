Video of couple kissing inside Delhi metro goes viral, DMRC reacts

The Delhi Metro has recently become a hot topic for everyone for various reasons and has been on the headlines lately. In recent times, a lot of images and videos of couples getting intimate inside the metro have surfaced. Now, a new video is doing the rounds of the internet in which a couple seems to be getting ‘cozy’ with each other.

In the viral video, a couple can be seen getting intimate inside a coach. Though the clip does not show the faces of the couple, but people can assume that the duo might be kissing.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Bhagat S. Chingsubam. He also tagged the Delhi Police and metro rail authorities, along with Arvind Kejriwal, and asked them to take action ASAP.

According to the caption, the incident took place on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, which was moving towards the Huda City Centre.

Kindly take action ASAP. pic.twitter.com/E0NPg11UUY — Bhagat S Chingsubam (@Kokchao) June 18, 2023

After the video went viral, the Internet schooled the person who shared the video. One user said, “Itne bhi jealous na ho bhai… Kiss karna kab se crime ho gaya (Don’t get jealous, brother. When has kissing become a crime?)””

Another user commented, “Few weeks ago, a woman was horribly murdered in the streets of Delhi, and none of the passersby gave a f. But today a couple that are kissing out of love consensually is causing outrage?! Wtf?”

This comes days after the DMRC urged passengers not to make reels inside the Delhi Metro trains and warned that any activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited.

After this incident, “Delhi Metro took cognizance of the situation and responded to the tweet, saying, “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Centre, and no such passengers found.” Many social media users criticised DMRC’s response and also mentioned that they were late responding to the situation.”