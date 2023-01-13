UPSC Wala LOVE: Bhojpuri singer’s unique rap on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ song

If you are an avid social media user, you might definitely have come across a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s 1954 hit song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.’ After her video surfaced online, it got popular in no time. Now, a Bhojpuri singer-rapper has come up with a unique take on the song and it has created a stir over the internet.

Created by YouTuber Gypsy soul Rohit, the new twist on the superhit song is a Bhojpuri rap. In the clip, the artiste sings about the love story of a couple and named it ‘UPSC Wala LOVE’.

Rohit shared it on his official YouTube channel named Bihari Gypsy Soul. The song was released with the caption, “Bhojpuri rap ka anand li sab log e nayaka saal mein, kohki UPSC ba zaroori…”

Sung by Bhojpuri rapper Gypsy soul Rohit, the rap has caught a lot of attention online. This song has also been shared on Facebook’s channel ‘Bihari Number One.’

Evidently, this is not Rohit’s first Bhojpuri rap. Previously, he has come up with his version of many popular songs. On his channel, the rapper’s version of the hit song Manike Mage Hite can also be found.