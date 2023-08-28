Touched by humility of MS Dhoni CISF officer writes letter

MS Dhoni is praised by many people for his humility and kindness. A CISF officer named Satish Pandey on last Saturday got an opportunity to meet the legendary cricketer at the Ranchi Airport. He was so moved by the kind gesture of Dhoni that letter he posted a letter on his X handle about his meeting.

On Saturday, CISF officer Satish Pandey, who is also a big fan of Dhoni, got a chance to meet him at the VIP Lounge of Ranchi Airport.

“As I entered the room, I was immediately struck by the genuine warmth and amazement on Dhoni sir’s face,” read a part of Pandey’s letter.

“His welcoming smile and open demeanor set the tone for what was to be an incredible interaction. The hospitality he extended to me was nothing short of exceptional; it truly was a next-level experience. Seated comfortably on a sofa, Dhoni sir’s response upon seeing me was remarkable.

“He stood up with a gracious smile, extending his hand for a handshake. This gesture left me with literal goosebumps, a testament to the humility and authenticity that defines him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a legendary cricketer; he is a superhuman with a heart of gold,” he added.