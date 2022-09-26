This truck can be converted into a marriage hall! Anand Mahindra shares Viral Video

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra is quite active when it comes to Twitter. Mr Anand keeps posting his opinions and observations on several issues on the micro-blogging site. Recently, he posted a video of a Commercial Truck that can be converted into a banquet hall.

According to the video shared by Anand Mahindra, we can see the carriage of the truck opening up into a big marriage hall. The claimed capacity of the Marriage Hall is 200 persons and the area is 1200 Sqft (40 x 30). The interiors are stylish and offer to air-condition as well. Various events including weddings, political gatherings, feast, etc. were seen conducted inside the portable hall.

“I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” said Anand Mahindra in the caption of the post.

I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

The video was posted on September 25, 2022 and has gone viral since then. It runs for 1:59 minutes and has garnered 835.6K views and is still counting. The post has also received 37.2K likes and 4469 retweets till this article was written.

Netizens applauded Mr. Mahindra’s keen observation on such kind of unique observations that can be quite useful in densely populated countries like ours (India).

Agreed…. It is true that we should avoid permanent spaces such as the palace grounds in Bengaluru, as well as other function halls that take up more space and cause traffic congestion… — Deva 🇮🇳 Dharma (@DeshaDeva) September 25, 2022

Amazing, creative & ecofriendly! Its from MH. — Ankita Chaurasia 🇮🇳 (@Ankita84sia) September 25, 2022

This is a very good IDEA. This type of containers can be kept ready for deployment during the natural calamities. The variants can be planned. — Hemant Kumar T (@HemantKumarT2) September 25, 2022