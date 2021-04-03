This ‘paan’ with gold warq costs Rs. 600 per piece ! Watch how it gets prepared

New Delhi: Though it is rare, there are betels (paan) preparations that cost even to the tune of hundreds of rupees. One such special paan is the ‘Raffaelo Gold Paan’ that costs Rs.600 per piece. The betel is available at yamuspanchayat in Delhi’s Connaught Place area.

This paan corner in Delhi is a popular stopover for paan lovers. The lady in the video goes on narrating the sweet and healthy effect of the different ingredients of this paan. It gives a refreshing experience.

The special paan that comes with a gold warq costs Rs. 600. The store also sells other varieties of paan to cater to paan lovers.