Snake on ceiling fan footage goes viral, watch jaw-dropping video

Snake on ceiling fan video footage has gone viral after being posted to social media. A cobra snake is seen coiling around a ceiling fan in the jaw-dropping video.

User Chandrasekharan6102 posted the chilling video to Instagram on January 26 and so far it has garnered more than 65k likes.

We can see in the video that a cobra with raised hood has coiled on a ceiling fan while the fan is still rotating. Probably someone switched off the fan after noticing the reptile. And still the fan stopped rotating, the cobra kept itself glued to the fan. Of course, it did not fall.

In the comment section many users have raised their concern about the danger of a snake in the house. Besides, some comments claim this is a cobra and not a king cobra.

Watch the video here: