THIS Bangladeshi bucket ad will leave you cracked, video goes viral

As bothering the ads can be while we enjoy a good movie, as funny it can be with its innovations. Businesses nowadays are trying to come up with longer advertisements that can take one on a roller coaster ride. While some opt for an emotional storyline, some show their creativity in a clip that can leave everyone laughing so hard that they might want to watch it repeatedly. From a similar point of view, a Bangladeshi bucket ad has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The now-viral video features the protagonist facing a gang of villains. However, as a weapon, he only has a red bucket from the plastic brand, RFL. As the ad goes on, the hero can be seen turning over trucks and beating up the bad guys with the ultimate weapon – a red bucket.

In the end, the hero can be seen walking away with the bucket unharmed from the scene of combat after defeating the antagonist. The bucket is named ‘Unique’ and the tagline reads ‘extremely hard bucket’ when translated from Bengali.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video on his Twitter with the caption, “Yakeen Maane, Ye Bangladeshi Balti Ki Vigyapan Hai (Trust me, it is a Bangladeshi ad campaign).”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 93.8k views and tons of comments. Netizens were amused by the unique ad and expressed their reactions in the comment section.

One person wrote, “baalti ki ad par itna kharcha? bhai, kitne ki hai ye balti? (So much expenditure for one bucket ad, how much does the bucket cost?” Another user commented, “अच्छा हुआ सीमेंट का विज्ञापन नहीं बना, ना जाने क्या क्या दिखाते (Thank god it wasn’t a cement ad, who knows what they would had showed).”

Here’s how others reacted:

Mujhe nahi lagta ki ad agency ko dusra consignment mila hoga 🤣🤣 — 【[email protected]$T€π B|@$T€π】🇮🇳 (@Skjpromo) January 25, 2023