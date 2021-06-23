Shocking! Woman in Florida finds $1 billion in her bank account

Everyone dreams of becoming a billionaire or millionaire one day. What if luck bestows upon you one day and you find $1 billion in your account.

Yes, you read it right. A woman from Florida woman was shocked after she found $ 1 billion in her bank account. Julia Yonkowski, a resident of Largo, Florida, went to her local Chase Bank to withdraw $20. When she tried to withdraw the money, however, the machine told her it would cause an overdraft.

“When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we’ll give you the $20 but that’ll cause an overdraft and you will be charged and I said, ‘Oh just forget it,'” Ms Yonkowski said.

She decided to check her account balance. According to the bank receipt she received, Ms Yonkowski had $999,985,855.94 in her account.

“Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified,” she said. “I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it and I wouldn’t do that anyway because it’s not my money.”

However, a representative of the bank later explained the mystery of the $1 billion. He revealed that Ms Yonkowski’s account balance was actually negative.

The representative said that her balance was actually a negative of a billion dollars and the number is used as an indicator of a fraud prevention method. It appears when an individual’s account has been locked due to suspicious activity, which is also why Ms Yonkowski could not withdraw her $20.

According to the Chase representative, her late husband was a joint owner of the bank account, and it was flagged when Ms Yonkowski tried to use it.