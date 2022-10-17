Scary video of huge python slithering across stair case wall goes viral: Watch

A recent video has gone viral on internet that shows that a huge python snake is trying to ‘go up’ while slithering across the wall on the side of a stair case.

Posted to Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Monday the post has so far earned a good number of Re-tweets and likes.

Mr Nanda has captioned the video writing, “To go up, one doesn’t need a staircase every time.” Though the caption perfectly fits to the situation of the big reptile in the video, it can also mean that – to achieve big in life one does not always provided with an easy path. It is pertinent to mention here that talented and capable people have been seen achieving a feat though their way to the success point was not hurdle free. We can compare the staircase in the video as the easy way.

The twitter video has earned a number of interesting comments. A user wrote, “wow, which neatly maintained house did this guy enter,” while another user described it to be “innovative”.

Another user wrote “Other than humans, rest are still living along with the nature, didn’t lose their skills. If that’s the case for humans you won’t run.”

One user wrote, “They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode.”