Ranveer Singh Kisses MS Dhoni, pic goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood super actor Ranveer Singh was seen alongwith legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The picture is said to be from Mumbai where the two stars have reunited. Ranveer posted the photo on his Instagram handle which has gone viral now.

In the photo Ranveer is seen in his ‘Simmba’ look. He was seen hugging MS Dhoni and kissing. Ranveer was also seen sporting the trademark Simmba mustache and Dhoni flaunted his new look.

“Mera Mahi @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother,” Ranveer wrote in the caption sharing the photo to his Instagram.

Soon fans and followers of Ranveer and Dhoni filled the comment box showering their love and likeness for the two. “l0da mahiya ekdum ismart lag rha hai re,” commented a user. “Mahi retirement k baad bhi chhakke maar rhe,” another user wrote.

Yet, a few other users came up with their thinking. A user wrote, “Deepika did it way before,” while another user commented, “Ranveer sing Got new followers Bcoz of Mahi.”

Coming to films Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for ‘Singham 3’, directed by Rohit Shetty as per reports.