Rakhi Sawant’s suggestive video for Mukesh Ambani goes viral, watch

At this time when the multi-crore wedding of the Ambani family is making the rounds far and across the country, drama queen Rakhi Sawant has come up with a suggestive video.

In the video she has addressed business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and appealed that he should give custody of Anant Ambani for 5 days so that she can make him to lose weight. The video has gone viral.

ZoomTV and TellyTalk India posted the video to Instagram where Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying in Hindi, “Aap bas apne bete ko mere havale, paach din kardo. Aap dekho, who sookh kar daanta hojayenge….”

The message by Rakhi has earned a lot of comments.

“ONLY Rakhi can say this without any hesitate,” commented a user.

“Bhagvan ne ise aurat kyu banaya…” another comment reads.

Another user commented, “Sadi me ni bulane ke side effect.”

Yet another user commented, “Very cheap gesture.”

“Ye kch zyaada ho gya,” another comment reads.

“Tabhi isko shadi me nahi bulaya hoga,” another user commented.

Another user commented, “Vulgarness has some limit.”

