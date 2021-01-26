Social media has become a source of entertainment. Several videos become viral on the social media. A funny video of a 6-year-old child has created a boom on the Internet. In this video, after listening to him, you too will be forced to laugh. Former Navy officer Harinder Singh Sikka has shared the very funny video of the child on his Twitter account.

“Young Pandey ji is Six Years. He’s smart,handsome,good looking,intelligent & surely not a #Pappu Smart phones are his toys.His arguments are based on logics. He’s looking for suitable match. @narendramodi Change in marriageable age demand could soon be knocking your door?,” he has written while sharing the video.

In the video, this child is asking his mother to get him married. With this, he will get a partner, who will help in his mother’s work and will also play games with him.

The child is seen saying that there is a family of three people. There will be four people after marriage. He wants to play Hide & Seek but is unable to play because there is no other member in the family. Her mother recorded all these things on her phone and shared this video on social media.

The mother also laughs at the child’s innocence and tries to find out what is in his mind through constant questions. This video is becoming viral on social media.