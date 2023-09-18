Pink pigeon spotted in UK, watch viral pic

Pink pigeons are being spotted in UK in last few days, say reports. A X user has posted photo of a pink pigeon that has gone viral. Other users have also shared videos.

Sharing the video on X Harriet Heywood captioned the photo, “Has anyone else seen this pink pigeon in Bury and does anyone know why it is pink?!”

Reportedly, the rare pink pigeons have been spotted in the Bury Town Centre, in the UK. The locals are surprised. It has also been said that the said pink pigeons are accepting food from people in the rooftop area.

The post has earned a number of comments. An user commented, “Interesting indeed. If Pink pigeon fly to Telangana in due course, it become BRS (former TRS) pigeon. Another feather indeed in Indian politics.”

Another user wrote, “Whoever seen pink pigeon, please be careful on 13th day from the day you have encountered this bird.”

“Pigeons can be pink, they are rare but do exist,” commented another user.