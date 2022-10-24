Pilots flying over Pacific report spotting multiple UFOs

Space, aliens, UFOs, and the possibility of life outside of earth have fascinated both scientists and common men for many, many years. Every time someone claims that they caught a glimpse of a UFO, they are hounded with questions. People have been trying to prove or disprove the existence of extraterrestrial life for a very long time. History is filled with stories that seem otherworldly. However, they have never been proven with solid evidence and hence to this day remain mysteries.

Now, adding to this long list of bizarre mid-air sightings are those of UFOs — which the scientific community has now renamed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — that was spotted by dozens of pilots flying across the Pacific over the last two months.

According to a report by the New York Post, Ben Hansen, who is a former FBI agent and host of the ‘UFO Witness’ show on Discovery+, procured footage and air traffic control recordings of mid-air UFO sightings by the pilots.

The report also mentioned that several pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and others reported sightings of UFOs in the region between August 6 and September 23.

While flying a charter jet off the Los Angeles coast on August 18, pilot Mark Hulsey sent a message to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asking, “We’ve got a few aircraft to our north here and he’s going around in circles, much higher altitude than us. Any idea what they are? ”

The ATC replied that they were not sure.

Roughly 23 minutes later Hulsey told ATC that the number of aircraft had increased from three to seven. They were flying between 5,000 to 10,000 feet above him.

“They just keep going in circles. I was an F-18 pilot in the Marine Corps, and I’m telling you, I’ve done many intercepts, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hulsey says in the recording.

According to Hansen, the pilot who claimed that he spotted strange lights was “seen by upwards of 15 different commercial flights. And at least six pilots are willing to go on record with their names and everything if asked to do so by any investigative agencies.”