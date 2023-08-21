Part of hill crashes on people bathing under waterfall in Uttarakhand, watch chilling video

New Delhi: Part of hill crashes on people bathing under a waterfall in Uttarakhand. The Chamoli Police in Uttarakhand shared a post on X, formerly Twitter and asked people to stay away from taking bath under waterfalls in this rainy season.

The state of Uttarakhand has been receiving incessant rain often during this rainy season. As a result landslide has been witnessed at many places while flash flood has also been seen in rivers. Under these circumstance, Uttarakhand Police urged people to stay away from taking bath under waterfalls and to keep distance from rivers.

The Chamoli Police have shared a video to aware people in which it can be clearly seen that a part of the hill is crashing on the people who were happily taking bath under a waterfall without thinking about any consequence.

In the video we can see that four to five persons are taking bath and enjoying their way when suddenly a part of the hill fell crashed directly on the bathing tourists. It is yet to be known what happened to these tourists following the accident while keeping in view the large part of the hill falling, it has been speculated that they might have faced very dangerous situation.

Besides, Chamoli Police shared another video on X to sensitize people to keep distance from flooding rivers. Due to incessant rain in Uttarakhand flash flood has been witnessed in rivers.

In the video it can be seen that a man is standing on the edge of a road right on the bank of a flooding river. The next moment it is seen that he is falling into the river. Of course, if closely watched it seems the man manages to keep him away from the River water, yet wherever he was seen in the last part of the video, even that place was not out of danger. We don’t know about the consequence of the man’s falling into the river.