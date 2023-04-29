Panda nanny job earns Rs 26 lakh annual salary in China

People undertake many types of works to earn livelihood. While there are many professions that are widely known and taken up by people, there are also jobs in which you can earn a hefty salary while enjoying yourself.

As per reports, the panda nanny job is getting heftily paid in China. When it comes about the assignments of this job, you have to hang out with and love and cuddle panda cubs.

Twitter user Fascinating shared a post on his handle that reads, In China, you can earn $32,000/year to be a panda nanny. All you have to do is hang out with and love and cuddle panda cubs.

Advertisement

In China, you can earn $32,000/year to be a panda nanny. All you have to do is hang out with and love and cuddle panda cubs. pic.twitter.com/2TRwWZXbaN — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) April 28, 2023

The job of a panda nanny requires taking care of the panda cubs. So, basically you should have the experience of raising animals besides an academic education preferably degrees in livestock rearing or veterinary medicine.