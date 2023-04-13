Cat watches 2 snakes playing and mating, watch what happens next

Every day different videos surface on the internet. Some of them are so unique, amusing, interesting and different that they become viral on different social media platforms. One such video of two snakes has now come to the fore and the people are loving it.
The video was shared by Odisha’s noted snake rescuer Mirza Md Arif on his YouTube channel. The 7.15-minute-long video was filmed near Bhadrak railway station.
‘Two Rat snake mating recorded live on camera, Amazing video: Bhadrak, Odisha,’ Arif captioned the video, which he posted on April 12, 2023.
In the video, two rat snakes can be seen playing and mating. In the meantime, several people reached the spot to see the snakes playing. A cat was also spotted watching the snakes.
Arif can be heard urging the people not to disturb the snakes. He, who rescues such snakes, also refrained from catching them and filmed the scene until the snakes left the spot.
Watch the snakes playing and mating video here: (Source: Mirzamdarif)
Facts about the Indian Rat Snake! (As shared by Mirza Md Arif):
- Indian Rat snakes (scientific name Ptyas Mucosa) are non-venomous. They are large, fast-moving snakes & can climb trees and swim.
- Their color varies from pale yellow, olive, brown, gray or black & a long gradually tapered tail is almost one-fourth of the total body length.
- These snakes tend to inflate their neck & hiss when disturbed.
- Rat snakes feed on a variety of prey mostly on Rats and hence the name.
- Rat snakes mate in late spring and early summer, though in tropical areas reproduction may take place year-round. Males establish boundaries of territory using a ritualised test of strength in which they intertwine their bodies. The behaviour is sometimes misread by observers as a “mating dance” between opposite-sex individuals.
- Females produce 6–15 eggs per clutch several weeks after mating.