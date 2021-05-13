A 39-year-old nurse from Madhya Pradesh, who had tested positive for the deadly disease Covid-19, put up a brave fight against the disease during her 14-day stay at her home.

The nurse Prafulit Peter, have only one lung and she recovered in just 14 days.

Narrating her ordeal to India Today, she was undergoing treatment at the Tikamgarh Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. She had lost one of her lungs during her childhood.

During her childhood days, she met with an accident and later she got operated and her lung was removed. She had no idea that one of her lung was not there It was during 2014, when she underwent chest X-ray found out that she has only one lung.

She was working as a nurse in the Covid ward at the Tikamgarh hospital when she contracted to the virus. After testing positive for Covid-19, her family members and colleagues were worried how she would fight against the virus and it would be really hard for her.

However, she stayed in home isolation for 14 days and she recovered from Covid-19. Peter said, that after recovery she did not lose hope and during her isolation period, she would continuously do yoga, pranayam, breathing exercises and also inflated balloons.

Peter also received both the doses of the Covid vaccine and was confident that she would survive the disease.