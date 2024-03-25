Noida girls’ obscene holi celebration on scooter sparks outrage, watch

New Delhi: Noida girls’ obscene holi celebration of scooter has sparked outrage among social media users. Reportedly, Police have issued fine of Rs.33,000 in this matter.

As we can see in the video two girls have set in a scooter facing each other while a youth is driving it. The girls are performing to the tune of a hit Bollywood number. However, the girls’ act includes obscene gestures that they are performing at a public place in front of everybody.

The said video was uploaded by user Awareness News to X platform. The caption of the post that has been written in Hindi says that girls spreading obscenity in the name of Holi while the impact of Delhi Metro reached Greater Noida. The caption also says that as soon as the video came to the notice of the traffic police, the traffic police issued a fine of Rs 33,000. The number of the scooty has also been given.

Watch the video here:

It is to be noted that a few days ago two girls were seen celebrating holi on Delhi Metro rail while in the name of performing dance they were seen intimate gestures.

Meanwhile another video has also gone viral which shows the consequence of doing stunt on the road.