Mother bird sacrifices own life to save her babies from Snake, watch

A video has gone viral lately in which a mother bird is seen fighting with a snake to save its babies. The bird, a northern flicker trying to protect its babies from a ravenous bull snake. The video is little bit scary. The video was taken on June 9 at the Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada. The clip has gone viral after being shared on social media.

User Natureismetal posted the said video on June 25 and so far it has garnered 110,556 likes. The caption of the video is as follows:

This northern flicker is trying to protect its young from a ravenous bull snake. It should come as no surprise that snakes will seek out and eat newborn hatchlings or their eggs, as they are usually an easy meal to obtain. It might look like this mom is giving the snake hell, but the elapsed time between the snake entering the hole and exiting is considerably longer than the video lets on.

While on the ground, I am told by the people who were there that the defensive bird was freed by the snake after about 20 minutes. This is just an assumption, but after gorging itself on northern flicker chicks, the snake had no room for the mother in its belly, so she was released.

Taken on June 9 at Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.

As we can see in the video, a snake has entered into the nest of a bird that is located in a hole of a big tree. The upper portion of the tree has been chopped. We can see that major portion of the snake is inside the tree while only a small portion is seen outside. Still, the mother bird goes on pecking the snake.

Finally, after a while the bird manages to pull the whole snake out of the tree hole while both of them fall on the ground from a big height. A few people are heard screaming while witnessing the fight.

The video has earned a number of comments. A user wrote, “The worst sound in the world is grown people screaming for nothing.”

Another user commented, “The way these kids react is a reminder of why this page exists in the first place. People really go through life thinking everything is nice and nature isn’t metal…”

Praising motherhood another user commented, “Bacho k liye maa ne apni hmesa Jaan di I love you maaa.”

Watch the video here: