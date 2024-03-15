Monkey, dog friendship video at Odisha’s Soro Rly Stn goes viral, watch

Balasore: A monkey, dog friendship video shot at the Soro Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha has gone viral. Monkey and dog are regarded as enemies. Yet, a monkey was spotted playing happily with a dog at Soro Railway Station that has won heart of netizens.

The video was shot a few days back at the platform number one of Soro Railway station in Balasore district at the afternoon hours.

We can see in the video that a monkey is holding a biscuit while a dog comes near it and tries to snatch the food. Yet, this snatching is not forcible. It looks like fun. As if the canine wants to play with the monkey. The dog does not bites the monkey. And since the monkey knows it well, it is not going away to any other place.

Meanwhile another black coloured dog appears at the scene. It somehow wants to spoil the friendship moment, yet the friend dog does not allows it. The result was that the black dog leaves the place.

Witnessing this rare happening of monkey and dog friendship the passengers who were waiting for the train recorded it on their mobile phones.

Watch the video here: