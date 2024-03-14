Cute baby’s reaction to camera earns over 46 million views, watch

A cute baby’s reaction to camera has earned over 46 million views so far on Instagram.

Posted to this social media site on January 6 by user kesane.n the caption of the video reads, “Since this went viral on Tiktok for 2 million views, it has to be posted on Instagram also, I guess…”

As we can see in the video a lady is bringing her child and putting him on a bed in front of a camera. Then, she leaves the room. Meanwhile a text on the screen reads, “Can you please watch my baby for me.”

And then the cute baby gazes at the camera. Perhaps he is thinking what this gadget is. What happens with this? Yet, whatever he thinks that we cannot guess, but we surely can observe his cutest facial expression. The baby looks right into the camera, then thinks a little bit, and finally flashes a cute smile that can make everybody filled with joy.

Watch the cute baby here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyce (@kesane.n)

