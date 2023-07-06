Meet Shagun Sharma, first girl from Poonch to crack CDS to join the Indian Army

Shagun Sharma, 24, from the border district of Poonch, has become the first girl to join the Indian Army’s officer training Academy. Despite facing hardships on the line of control, Shagun managed to pursue and qualify for the prestigious Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam.

Shagun says that her All India Rank (AIR) 10 in the CDS exam is a dream come true and expresses her happiness. It was her sixth attempt to reach the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) of the Indian Army in Chennai after five failed appearances in the CDS test.

Shagun’s journey demonstrates her unwavering determination and resilience despite the odds. She is from a region that was hit hard by Pakistan’s intense mortar shelling. Two kilometres from the Pakistan line, Jhulass town has forever been the survivor of cross-line assaults, disrupting the typical existence of the residents.

Shagun completed her primary and secondary education in the Poonch district. In 2021, she graduated from Jammu University with a master’s degree in botany. After receiving her approval for the National Eligibility Test (NET), she began preparing for the CDS exam.

Shagun drew her motivation from the Indian soldiers and said, “I have stood firm despite the hardships faced from the side of Pakistan. I drove my motivation from the Indian Army jawans deployed here on our borders. They motivated me to join the Indian Army. I have to serve the way they are doing here for our people. I made five attempts and only after that I was able to qualify for the exam.”

Shagun contacted mentors and experts, as well as social media platforms and online forums, for guidance. She also set up study groups with other people who wanted the same things and created a support system that helped each other stay motivated and inspired.

Shagun is among 16 girls out of 103 competitors declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for educating Pakistan about the sanctity and significance of ceasefires on the borders, and she expressed her joy at signing up for the Indian Army.