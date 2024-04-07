Man travels from Manali to Kanyakumari on Skateboard, Viral video amazes internet

Nowadays people are making multiple records to go viral over the internet and become famous. Some travel from one place to another on busses, vans, cycles and even autorickshaws. But now a video of a man travelling from Manali to Kanyakumari on Skateboard is going viral over the internet.

The video is of a professional skateboarder Ritik Kratzel who begin his journey on his skateboard from Manali and went all the way to Kanyakumari. He managed to complete this journey within 100 days.

Kratzel shared the documentary of the journey. He posted several videos showing his present location, and his followers showered him with love and support. In his posts, he shared his views on various things he encountered.

After reaching his final destination, Ritik Kratzel shared a video with a caption that read, “Manali To Kanyakumari Skate Journey comes to an end. Thank you, everyone, for sticking around with me. It wouldn’t have been possible without all of you. And thank you for watching.”

The video has garnered over 30 thousand views while several Instagram users have liked the video. Reacting to the post, on user wrote, “Absolutely great, no bullshit, no showoff. Simple Decathlon Board, no stereotype for Mall grabbing, no “drippy” clothes. Hats off, very few people are on the internet like you.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Dude when I met you, I thought this journey was tough, which is actually true but it ain’t as tough as your zeal to conquer it. Kudos to you Ritik bhai, you’ve inspired me and others.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Absolutely amazing! We are sooooo proud of you! You had a big bold dream and you made it come true! Your bravery, humility, kindness and adventurous spirit have captivated so many. Congratulations deva ji!”