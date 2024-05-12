Viral post shows pic of angry woman at vegetable shop in Bengaluru, here’s what the internet has to say

In the age of viral videos and posts, a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has grabbed the attention of the internet. The viral picture shows the pic of an angry woman placed in front of a vegetable shop in Bengaluru.

The photo was posted by X user ‘@Niharika__rao.’ She posted the picture along with a caption “I am so glad I stepped out today.” In the post, one can see carts of tomatoes and other vegetables kept in carts inside a complex. As can be seen in the pictures, one can spot carts filled with watermelons, tomatoes, and papayas too. Near which, there stood a pole with the angry woman’s photo on it. Take a look at the post here:

I am so glad I stepped out today pic.twitter.com/nJx6PZUuUV — Niharika 🌌 (@Niharika__rao) May 10, 2024



While there is no exact reason behind the placement of this picture, numerous theories have spanned up with time. The most believed theory says that such photos are placed at shops in order to ward off evil eyes. One user wrote on the post, “There’s no story to be honest, it is to ward off evil eyes. This photo became a trend and is placed in many other shops too.”

Needless to say, the viral post of the pic of an angry woman at a Bengaluru shop garnered enough attention online. The viral post was shared on X, one day back. Since then, it has fetched above 40k likes and has also drawn several sarcastic comments.

Some comments on the viral post were as follows: “I need to hang this on my wall to stay productive,” “my mistake I used internet today,” and “Ok ok jeejz!!! Tomato is not a vegetable.”