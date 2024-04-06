Delhi Uber rider turns Good Samaritan, gifts school bag to driver for daughter

New Delhi: A Delhi Uber rider turned Good Samaritan recently. He gifted a school bag to the needy driver meant for his daughter. Later, he shared his experience in an emotional post on Facebook and urged people to ‘help anyone in need’.

The Facebook user had booked an Uber ride. When he was on the ride, he overheard conversation of the driver. Initially, the driver was not taking up the call. Later, as the rider insisted, he took up the call. Her daughter was asking for a School bag. Yet, the driver was not rich enough to provide what her daughter wanted. Since, he had recently bought books for his daughter, now he was not in a position to spend money on school bag. This he explained to his wife.

He said “I am trying to save little money but can’t afford to buy a new bag atleast in next 2-3 days as I recently bought books for our daughter and need to pay monthly bills”, the rider wrote in the caption of his Facebook post.

Now, the rider, who overheard the conversation wanted to help out. He changed the drop location and accordingly they reached near a bag shop. He asked the driver to help him as the thing he is ‘going to buy is quite heavy’. The driver went with him and the rider bought a school bag and gifted to him.

Without saying a word we reached out to the car and I said “do give your daughter a surprise today”, the rider wrote in the caption.

The grateful driver then asked for the phone number of the rider and later sent him pics.

“He asked me for my number and I took a picture, which I sent him.

After an hour he sent me a picture of his daughter smiling like an angel. This one picture was more valuable than any money could buy,” the rider wrote.

The rider, who turned Good Samaritan, wrote that ‘sometimes we meet Superheroes also known as Fathers.’

Importantly, the rider did not divulge identity of the driver and her daughter and this was appreciated by the netizens in the comment box.