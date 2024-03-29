Man makes beautiful artwork from Indigo flight attendant’s signature, Watch viral video

You can find multiple artwork videos online, however, a person turning someone’s signature into an awestrucking artwork is not so common. Meanwhile, a video of a man turning a flight attendant’s signature into a beautiful artwork is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @speedpainter_rabindar. In the viral clip, a flight attendant is seen doing her signature on a white paper. After which, the man makes a beautiful artwork out of her signature while she observes his work with awe. Once he completes drawing, the man writes his name at the bottom of the sketch and shows his art to the flight attendants, to which she responds, “Oh wow, very nice.” The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Signature art.”

After being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 21 million views, while, nearly a million users have liked the viral clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “What a talent!!! What skill. Hats off to you sir!!!” Another person wrote, “I got goosebumps when he starts drawing from the signature.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Sir, this is so beautiful.” Adding to this, another user wrote, I met him at an art festival. He is so talented.” A fifth person wrote, “This is beyond outstanding.”