Man filmed urinating on Delhi metro track, DMRC responds

A bizarre video of a man urinating at a Delhi Metro station track has surfaced online. Originally posted on Twitter by Sanjeev Babbar on October 29, the video has left the netizens in splits.

In the clip, the person filming can be seen getting closer to the man who was urinating while standing ahead of the platform’s yellow line.

The camera person can also be heard saying, “Where are you urinating? Why are you urinating here.” To this, the man, who appears to be a little intoxicated, replies, “Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya,” meaning he drank a little too much.

The caption in the post reads, “Maybe this Happened the first time in Delhi Metro.”

Take a look:

@CMODelhi @OfficialDMRC Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro. Just received a video on wtsapp. Sharing with you pic.twitter.com/iJiWUnBpQy — Sanjeev Babbar (@SanjeevBabbar) October 29, 2022

So far, the clip has garnered a lot of attention online, and netizens flocked to the comment section to express their views. The Twitter user also tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and CMO Delhi in the post.

The DMRC instantly responded to the tweet and requested the name of the metro station for further investigation. The user replied by saying that it was the “Malviya Nagar metro station.” The corporation not only thanked him for reporting the incident but also suggested that people should call the 24-hour security helpline when they witness such events.

Hi. Please provide the station name for checking further. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 29, 2022

Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 31, 2022

According to the reports, an attempt was made to contact the user for his remark, but he was unavailable. As DMRC is yet to make a formal statement regarding the incident, it is unknown whether the man was penalized for his behaviour.