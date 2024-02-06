Man composes song from random words, watch

A man composed a song from three random words provided by his wife. It was seen in a recent video. Internet users have very much liked the video and so far it has gone viral.

A user by the name arjunaharjai shared the video on his Instagram handle six days ago and within these couple of days it has already garnered a huge 294,865 likes.

“She was shocked. Wife turns producer for the first time and this happened! This was initially a 2-3 hr video which is cut down to 1.5 mins for the reel hope you guys like it. Winter Ayun Waliye is available on all streaming platforms,” the caption of the post reads.

We can see in the video that while composing a song the man’s wife wants to suggest some tips to make the song beautiful. Her hubby accepts the suggestion. The lady wanted folk vibe in the composition while she suggested three random words. And the composition was ready within some time. Of course, it was a melodious and soothing composition.

Netizens appreciated not only the Instagram post, but also the song and both the composer and his wife. And they conveyed it through the comments. Many of them wanted the full version of the song.