Low water levels reveal Dinosaur tracks dating back 110 million years

During an exceptionally hot and dry summer in Texas, volunteers at Dinosaur Valley State Park made an incredible discovery: dinosaur tracks dating back approximately 110 million years. Paul Baker, the retail manager at the park, expressed his astonishment, saying he had “never seen this many dinosaur tracks” before.

Dinosaur Valley State Park, known for its sauropod and theropod dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago, saw more of these ancient imprints surface as water levels in the region dropped due to a severe drought. The drought, which has affected over a third of Texas since June, has caused the Paluxy River, where these tracks are found, to completely dry up.

The scorching conditions, with riverbed temperatures reaching up to 128 degrees Fahrenheit, exposed the massive dinosaur tracks that had been hidden for ages. Glen Kuban, a paleontologist with over 40 years of experience in the area, noted that these tracks are usually buried under layers of sediment even when the river is dry. Volunteers from various organizations have been working tirelessly to unearth and document these historical treasures.

The recently discovered tracks are believed to belong to two dinosaur species: the Acrocanthosaurus, weighing up to 7 tons, and the Sauropodseiden (Paluxysaurus), weighing around 44 tons.

Despite the excitement over this paleontological find, it’s essential to acknowledge the ongoing drought and extreme temperatures that have caused the river to disappear. Paul Baker, who has a deep connection to the park, emphasized the bittersweet nature of the situation, saying, “It’s neat to see the tracks like this, but I do miss the river. The Paluxy River is normally a beautiful, beautiful river.”

The drought has allowed researchers to revisit history, but it also serves as a reminder of the environmental challenges facing the region.