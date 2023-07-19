Leopard hunting monkey in tree video goes viral, watch

A leopard’s jaw dropping tree climb to hunt a monkey in a recent video will leave you speechless. In the video shared on Twitter, the leopard is seen taking an incredibly brave leap from a tree to catch the monkey by its claws.

In the video it was seen that a leopard is hunting a monkey while it is leaping from one tree to another in a desperate attempt to save itself. However, the smart leopard chases the monkey and finally grabs it.

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. He wrote in the caption, “This is why Leopards are known as most opportunistic and versatile hunters.” The video was posted on July 15, and within these few days it has so far earned a huge 372k views.

As we can see in the video a monkey is being chased by a leopard that is trying to catch him on the tree. However, as the monkey jumps to the other tree the tiger falls on the ground. Yet, it still continues the chase.

While the frame of the camera is fixed, it was seen that after a few seconds again the monkey appears. It leaps to the first tree, but the leopard also makes an incredibly tough leap and nabs the monkey. The video has also earned quiet a good number of comments.

A user commented, “A definite contender in our National Basketball team.”

‘Leopards have incredible strength and can climb as high as 50 feet (15 meters) up a favorite tree while holding a fresh kill in its mouth, even one larger and heavier than themselves! They stash food up high so other predators such as lions or hyenas can’t get it,’ commented another user on Twitter.

Yet another user wrote, “Sir. Your videos are really incredible as these gives us an important insight into wildlife.”

A user commented, “They can go where their prey goes! What a beautifully evolved animal. Poor monkey tho.” While another user commented, “My god… Any stunt sequence filming going onnnn….”

Watch the video here: