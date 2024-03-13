Leopard catches warthog family, watch viral video

Leopard catches warthog family. In a recent video it was seen that a ‘greedy’ leopard caught a whole warthog family. The predator first caught a baby warthog and then attacked the family while a man is watching the whole scene sitting on a vehicle.

The video has been uploaded by user latestkruger to Instagram last month and so far it has garnered more than 25k likes. The caption of the video reads, “Greedy leopard catches entire warthog family!”

As we can see in the video the leopard is holding a piglet in its mouth while the prey is putting its best effort to get free but in vain. Also seen that another baby warthog is on the ground and bearing heavy pain. It seems the leopard has already attacked it. It seems the leopard has quickly snapped their backs to immobilize them first. And then take its time to finish them off.

Later, the wild animal jumps into the bushes perhaps to attack the other warthogs of the family. Now, though nothing is visible, the bushes are heavily waving here and there as if the predator has launched lethal attack on a group of warthogs. And all these happenings are being witnessed by a man who is sitting on a vehicle comfortably to watch each episode.

The post has also earned many comments. Here are some important comments.

“Why didn’t someone help?”

“Those who are filming are so cruel”

“I’m guessing he quickly snapped their backs to immobilize them first. And then take his time to finish them off and take up a tree. Would have loved to see the whole video. Amazing predator”

“Where can we see the whole video?”

“I wanna do a tour like this so bad”

“An u are there watching”

“Leopards are smart, he wanted the mother”

“He going to sleep good after that meal”

Watch the video here: