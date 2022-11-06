Kerala IAS officer delivers speech with son in arms, sparks debate on social media

Kerela IAS officer, Divya S Iyer, recently attended a public event where she had to give a speech. However, she brought her 3-year-old son to the valedictory ceremony of the private film festival. Pictures and videos of the event has gone viral on the Internet but it has left the Collector on the receiving end of criticism.

The controversy erupted after Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Chittayam Gopakumar, who was one of the organizers of the sixth International Film Festival of Adoor, shared the video of Iyer carrying her child during the speech. People were quick to point out that it was against the work ethics of a such a high-ranked officer.

Although the video of the happening was taken down later on, the discussions continued on social media. One section of the Internet sided with Iyer and compared her with the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, who had made history by bringing her 3-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. However, others kept debating on the work ethic factor.

Reportedly, former legislator and Youth Congress state vice-president KS Sabarinadhan, who is also Iyer’s husband, defended her by saying that she took the boy along with her because it was a holiday and the function was purely unofficial.

Meanwhile, Divya S Iyer has yet not commented on the controversy revolving around her action.