Jaipur constable rescues pigeon entangled in kite string: Watch

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
Jaipur constable rescues pigeon
Photo: Twitter

A traffic constable has lately garnered huge appreciation from netizens for saving a pigeon that had got entangled in kite thread. The cop climbed on top of a bus and rescued the bird. The incident reportedly took place in Jaipur in Rajastahan. The video has gone viral with netizens pouring in admiring messages for the constable.

The brave constable has been identified as Prem Singh.

The said video clip was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on March 18 and within a short period it has so far received 216k views. She captioned the video writing, “Every life matters. Salute to Traffic constable Prem Singh from Jaipur for his kindness.”

As we can see in the video, after noticing a pigeon getting entangled in a wire Traffic constable Prem Singh stopped a passenger bus and asked the driver to park the vehicle in a position from where the bird can be rescued. Accordingly, the bus parked and he climbed on the top of the bus and rescued the pigeon. He got down from the bus and with the help of another onlooker untangled the bird from the grip of the kite thread.

Within no time the video went viral while users put their comments. A user commented, “I applaud him for his kindness. Thank you, sir.”

Take a look

Another Twitter user wrote, “Commendable job done by a kind hearted Traffic policeman. Thanks.”

Hats off to him for saving a life, commented another user.

Watch the video here:

 

Himanshu 4277 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

