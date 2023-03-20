Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man forgets to attend his own wedding, the reason will crack you up

A man from Bihar was so excited about the big day that he forgot to attend his own wedding, the reason will crack you up

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Man forgets to attend his own wedding
Image credit- IANS

Marriage is one of the most important days for a person that stays remarkable for the rest of their life. However, a man from Sultanganj village of Bhagalpur, Bihar had a completely different take on making the day memorable.

Reportedly, the man was so excited about the big day that he couldn’t control his happiness and went overboard with his alcohol consumption. He was definitely in a celebratory mood but looks like he raised the glass on the wrong day.

Take a look

Mongoose and cobra fight video goes viral: Watch

Watch: Man sings Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in crowded metro coach, video goes…

Due to the high consumption of alcohol, the man forgot to attend his own wedding. The bride and her family kept waiting for him at the venue but he didn’t show up. As soon as the groom regained consciousness, he rushed to the bride’s house, but to his disappointment, the bride refused to get married. She said that she cannot spend her life with a man who doesn’t understand his responsibilities. Her family also demanded the groom’s family pay them the money spent on the wedding arrangements.

Reportedly, the argument also took an ugly turn at a point when the bride’s family held some of the groom’s family hostage while waiting for the wedding money. As a result, the police had to get involved and the situation was then brought under control.

Also Read: Marriage ends even before it began, as bride refuses to tie the knot

Rachna 2163 news

An aspiring author trying to make it big, a coffee enthusiast, and a passion-driven person who doesn't know when to give up.

You might also like
Offbeat

Marriage ends even before it began, as bride refuses to tie the knot

Offbeat

True love! Elderly man’s adorable gesture for his wife melts hearts online:…

Offbeat

Man catwalks in Mumbai local in a skirt, breaks stereotype

Offbeat

German Ambassadors dance to Naatu Naatu song, Indians loved it

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7